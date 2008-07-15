Keep your kids safe: It’s green lights for the CFL! Be sure you know the facts.

If you didn’t already hear, you may want to know about the recent

controversy over energy-efficient flourescent light bulbs, ESPECIALLY

if you have small children living in your home. It turns out that these

bulbs, that save big on electricity bills, contain mercury, a poisonous

metal that used to be found in household items such as thermometers

until health officials realized how hazardous it is. If you read the

small print on the flourescents’ boxes, you will find shockingly

difficult methods for cleaning processes if a bulb should break. Some

websites that I came across advised people to sweep it up and put it in

a doubled-up plastic bag, while another advised that a glass jar with a

metal lid was the only safe container for broken bulb fragments. This

site also warms that a plastic jar is NOT a good substitute for a

container.

Given the new light on fluorescents, it may be useful to think about

where in your house fluorescent bulbs are safe to use, such as ceiling

applications, and unsafe to use, such as floor or table lamp

applications, where the bulb is in danger of breaking if the lamp is

knocked over.

These are two articles I found with very different disposal methods (Be

sure you read both articles and always use the most caution when

dealing with hazardous materials. The plastic bag method of containing

mercury does NOT seem to be the most effective method.): pros and cons of CFLs and the controversy

The benefits of fluorescent lighting in regard to energy savings is

very positive. You should simply use caution, know the facts, and be

very careful when disposing of your bulbs (especially because they tend

to break if you throw them in with your regular trash). Call your local

waste management and recycling centers to find out how you can safely

get rid of them in your area. You can find the adverse health effects

of mercury here.

STAY GREEN OR GO GREEN!

~SUZY