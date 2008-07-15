advertisement
Cleaning Products Safe to Breathe Around

By Suzanne O'Leary1 minute Read

In reference to green cleaning products; I came across these today.

Good things to ask about when inquiring information about products are:

  • are there recycled materials used in the making of the product?
  • is the product recyclable?
  • do they recycle the waste made while making the product?
  • how far did the product need to travel to get to your house? (fuel used to transport it)
  • does it contain VOCs?
  • does the company have any commitment to sustainability? (donate $
    for research, education, keep products within some green standards,
    etc.)

Also check out our post about cleaning products in general.

STAY GREEN OR GO GREEN!  

~SUZY

 

