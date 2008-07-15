Cleaning Products Safe to Breathe Around

In reference to green cleaning products; I came across these today.
Good things to ask about when inquiring information about products are:
- are there recycled materials used in the making of the product?
- is the product recyclable?
- do they recycle the waste made while making the product?
- how far did the product need to travel to get to your house? (fuel used to transport it)
- does it contain VOCs?
- does the company have any commitment to sustainability? (donate $
for research, education, keep products within some green standards,
etc.)
~SUZY