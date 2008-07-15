Cleaning Products Safe to Breathe Around

In reference to green cleaning products; I came across these today.

Good things to ask about when inquiring information about products are:

are there recycled materials used in the making of the product?

is the product recyclable?

do they recycle the waste made while making the product?

how far did the product need to travel to get to your house? (fuel used to transport it)

does it contain VOCs?

does the company have any commitment to sustainability? (donate $

for research, education, keep products within some green standards,

etc.)

STAY GREEN OR GO GREEN!

~SUZY