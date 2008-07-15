advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Global Warming Threatening Your Home?

By Suzanne O'Leary1 minute Read

Global Warming is a threat to us all. This goes into detail about what is in the near future for these cities and geographic monuments
if we keep contributing pollution at our present rate. Wow, it is
shocking.Â NYC, Death Valley, Tokyo, Virgin Islands, London, and on and
on. London will most likely be under water within 100 years. Maybe
learning about how your home will be affected will make you think twice
about putting extra effort into living more green.

Not mentioned here is my dear old home of Waikiki. It’s going to be far under water after the ocean rises only one meter.

STAY GREEN OR GO GREEN!  

~SUZY

 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life