With the price of gas what it is today, we’re all looking for a

little more MPG. It turns out, back in 1973/4, during the first oil

crisis the US experienced, Car + Driver magazine ran an article

featuring $11 worth of modifications to a Ford Pinto, plus some radial tires

and got a whopping 25% better fuel economy. How so? They focused their

attention on minimizing the work the engine had to do (which was mostly

pushing against air- also called aerodynamic drag).

The next time you complain about gas prices, check out how aerodynamic

your vehicle is. If you have no clue, I’ll give you a hint: round

shapes with minimal surface area (bullets) are highly aerodynamic; odd

shapes with lots of surface area (tractor-trailers) are not very

aerodynamic. Check out what this aerodynamicist has to say about this stuff.