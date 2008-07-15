The Green on Clean

From laundry detergent and dish soap to floor cleaner and air

freshener, all the chemicals we use in our home find their way back

into the ground and ultimately into our oceans. Many of these products

give off harmful VOC emissions (volatile organic compound emissions).

VOCs are usually carcinogenic, aka cancer-causing agents. See VOCs.

Other VOC containing household items? The list goes on and on, but they

are primarily found in synthetic materials like those found in carpets,

furniture, and laminates. VOCs contaminate air, and when a house has

many VOC contributors, the inhabitants are in danger of experiencing sick building syndrome

due to poor indoor air quality. In Chicago alone, 20 tons of VOCs are

released into the air from cleaning products alone per day! To give you

another example, Greg Norris, a professor at Harvard’s School of Public

Health says, “The

amount of VOCs from a single waxing of a floor can equal or exceed the

VOCs emitted from the flooring materials over the life of those

flooring materials.” Imagine how much better off we’d be if we all

started using low- or no-VOC cleaners. Call some product info hotlines

that you find on your cleaning product bottles and do some research for

yourself. Tell them you have questions about the ingredients in your

product, and want to know if it contains VOCs when you purchase it and if the product breaks down over time to produce more VOCs.

STAY GREEN OR GO GREEN!

~SUZY