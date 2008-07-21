Can Your Company’s Video Story Change a Life?

Do you remember the exact moment you knew what you wanted to do for the rest of your life?
I do. It happened while watching a video. It took exactly seven minutes.
• Cut to 1984.
Hot off the heels of two communication degrees, my workday was a mix of entry-level activities; pulling cables, loading gear into vans, clipping on mic’s, getting lunch for the crew, and so forth. I was a kid trying to break into an incredibly competitive field.
It’s 8:00 pm. Tuesday night. 75 aspiring filmmakers are huddled in one room for three hours to network and watch a film followed by a discussion with the director.
After networking, we watched a seven-minute fund-raising film for a non-profit hospital. I was captivated. It inspired. It educated. It dispelled myths. It featured “real people.” It was emotional. It worked.
As the show faded to black, my calling in life was handed to me. In those seven minutes, I knew I was going to inspire and educate others by producing these types of stories on video for organizations. I discovered the power of personal stories.
I was changed. Forever.
• Cut to 2008.
It’s now been 24 years since I watched that video. I have been incredibly fortunate to produce and direct hundreds of amazing stories for remarkable organizations of every type and size. Most of the stories have one thing in common; people sharing how they see the world in ways that can help and inspire others.
It’s not about making a video. It’s about discovering and capturing your story in a way that naturally connects you to your audience.
It sounds simple. But do you know how your organization can communicate its story, brand or message through video in a way that is clear, authentic, compelling and entertaining? And solve a business issue?
That’s what we’ll tackle here. We’ll also learn how you can use video to:
• raise brand awareness
• help attract the right employees
• share corporate culture and values
• dispel long-standing myths
• launch new initiatives
• and lots more.
The upcoming posts will cover three highly effective video approaches:
1. Documentary
2. Green-screen
3. EyeLiner
You can easily use these styles to capture your story so that it feels “real” to your audience and not contrived.
When designing your next video, perhaps you can start imagining how your story might change a life as it “fades to black.”
After all, it is possible.
Veteran filmmaker Thomas Clifford helps Fortune 100’s to nonprofits who are stuck, frustrated, losing employees or market share because they can’t breathe life into their brand story. He believes remarkable organizations deserve remarkable films. Check out Tom’s full bio for links to his podcasts, interviews and manifestos. Tom produces films with passion and purpose at Moving Pictures, a firm connecting companies and audiences through compelling visual communications.