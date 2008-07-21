Have you ever wondered why some companies are exceptional and always on the top? Have you ever thought what makes Sony, Toyota, GE, and Nokia and many others world-class companies? Is it their machines, their systems, or their people? Or is there something else?

We all know that anyone, with the right amount of money, can buy the best machines, build high-tech facilities, and design most efficient processes and systems. But will that make an “excellent” company? Can we buy class, integrity, perfection, and commitment to excellence? If your people are unproductive, produce low quality services are products, or not committed, ask yourself: who hires them? who trains them? who motivates them? who decides what are acceptable behaviors and what are not? who puts in place the processes and systems they work within? Who provided the tools and machines they work with?

The answer is clear. It’s YOU! So don’t blame them for your failures. Take a look at your standards, your ethics, your mission in life, and the culture you created in your company. Your company is a reflection of YOU. It is a mirror that does not lie! If your company is world class excellent company, then congratulations. You are a world-class and excellent leader. But, if your company is lacking in one area or another, then look inside you, and start working on yourself. When you become excellent, your people, processes, and products will become excellent. Always remember: excellence starts at the top. Fahmi Abdein