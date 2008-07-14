Tesla Begins Delivery of Battery-Powered Coupe

You might of heard about the list of 1,000 would-be Tesla Roadster owners who had each ponied up tens of thousands of dollars to get their name on a waitlist for the car months ago. Well, those 1,000 people are in luck as of this week: the startup announced it has shipped its first nine Roadster, and will be building more at the rate of four per week. By December, the company says, it’ll be able to crank out 100 of the Lotus-based vehicles per month, thanks to an improved transmission design. Helping achieve that end is a new hire, Mike Donoughe, who arrives from Chrylser — where he worked for 24 years, most recently revamping the companys mid-size sedans — to become Exectutive VP of Vehicle Engineering and Manufacturing.