Make Money Writing A Blog – Guaranteed!

Please forgive the link-bait title. But I do have a guaranteed way for you to make money from your blog. (Do I sound like a huckster yet? Stay with me.)

Gather ’round, kiddies, because this could change your life. And this secret is free.

The secret to making money through your blog is: Be Amazing.

Surprised? The inconvenient truth of the internet is that it works

the same way as the real world. In order to make money, you have to

work hard and be good at what you do. The pyramid schemes are bunk and

no one gets rich quick.

Believe me? You should. And if you do, I have just freed you from the shackles of mediocrity. Can I hear an AMEN?!

Mitch Joel runs a blog and a weekly podcast, both entitled Six Pixels of Separation. Here’s what he says in SPOS #108:

“Everybody wants to know: How do you make money in this

stuff [roughly, the online channel]? …It was really cool to see David

[Usher] and Michael McCardy [from EMI] really take a different stance.

And they were like, ‘You know what, guys? If you create something

really amazing, whether its music…or products or services, people are

gonna notice. These channels are gonna enable you to spread these

messages far and wide. And because they will, you’re going to get more

sales than you could ever imagine possible.’”

In other words, don’t blame the microphone if you have nothing to say. Mitch goes on to explain his reaction: