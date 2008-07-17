Back in the days of Web 1.0, a.k.a. before the great crash of 2000, Scott McNealy, then CEO of SUN Microsystems was fond of saying, “The network IS the computer.” Now that we’re in the world of Web 2.0 where the term “network” is more likely to mean your online social connections and less likely to be referring to routers and servers, one company, BrightIdea.com, is helping businesses build social networks as an innovation tool. I interviewed Matt Greeley the CEO of www.BrightIdea.com and, paraphrasing McNealy, in Matt’s world the network IS the innovation lab. His company helped Cisco Systems collect ideas from over a hundred countries for their I-Prize competition and they just might be able to help you too.

Click on the Mp3 link below (FC Buzz) to listen to the interview.

Keep up with the all the buzzworthy scoops by joining me on Twitter or Facebook