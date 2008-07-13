Hanh mitakuyapi. Recently, I was speaking to a group of non-Indns about micro-business and there was a heckler who said, “You have a lot of nerve, talking to us about micro-business and how to be a success while staying small. You’re an IN-di-an! What would you people know about success? You’re all on welfare!”

I love hecklers. First, they are both stupid, and ignorant. I define ‘ignorance’ as, ‘not knowing a thing is wrong, so you do it’; while ‘stupidity’ is, ‘knowing a thing is wrong, so you do it anyway’. Obviously, ignorance is easier to diminish than stupidity is, and it is less entrenched. It’s about attitude as much as anything.

My response to the heckler was, “I do have a lot of nerve. I have At-ti-tude! I am an Uppitty Indn. In fact, I am the Parade Marshall for the Uppity Indns of this land. I have people like you to thank for helping me get it. As for ‘all’ of any group being on welfare – that’s as obviously ignorant as saying that all white people are all intelligent and/or educated. You prove this statement wrong, all by yourself, because if there’s one exception, the word ‘all’ doesn’t apply. I can run off dozens of names of ITI who are not on welfare, and never have been. But is that important? Not really. There are people from every race who started life in poverty but who ended up wealthy, although not all of them had mere money to mark their wealth. You could have millions of dollars, but as ignorant as you obviously are, you would be in more-terrible poverty than those without a pot to piddle in or a window to throw it out of. As for the term “you people” – it’s such a stupid remark as to not deserve the dignity of further response, so we’ll go on now.”

After the talk was over, several people came up and told me how embarrassed they were at the heckling, and they wondered if they could screen out such people in the future. I told them not to, because such people are actually begging to be educated about a subject. Their delivery just needs Work.

Two others came up – last. Surprise, surprise, they were Indns would could pass – and often do. At certain times, I’ve been able to pass, but have not done so. To me, it’s dishonest. Either you are proud of yourself or you aren’t, but if racism rears its ugly head, it doesn’t stick on me.. It sticks on the bigot. It’s about attitude.

Anyway, they told me that they almost hadn’t come, because I have a reputation for being a radical speaker. (Jeeh, I hope so!) They were glad they did, because there were things I said about attitude that stuck with them, and they believed those things were responsible for their lack of comfort – and therefore, if success – in their micro-businesses.