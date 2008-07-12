Accountability Trumps the Blame Game Every Time



“When is John going to get me that report?”

“What is going on with the marketing report? When are they going to finish that thing?” “I can’t believe Mary is so late in making those phone calls.” “Okay…who dropped the ball this time?” “Hey…that’s not MY job.”

Does this sound familiar? If so, your small business team may be faced

with a big challenge with accountability, which results in finger

pointing, frustration and broken trust…both with your employees and

your customers. Personal responsibility and accountability can put an

end to the blame game, saving your business thousands if not millions

of dollars by increasing productivity and overall job satisfaction,

which results in very satisfied customers. These five basic approaches

can support you in increasing accountability, which are simple, yet

they require actually building a culture of accountability for your

business. Communicate the big picture

Accountability stands a better chance of succeeding if everyone in your

business embraces a larger responsibility for the success of the entire

company. Spend time talking individually with team members about how

his or her project affects the vision and mission of the business. With

this communication, people can make wiser decisions from the context of

the “big picture” rather than from the perspective of what may seem to

be a detailed and boring task.

State clear expectations

If one person on your team does not meet your expectations, the entire

team can fail. It is important from the very beginning of any new

project to state the expectations clearly and repeat them over and over

again until your team really “gets it.” These expectations need to be

crystal clear, including dates, who is responsible for what, the

details of the task and how you want the finished product delivered. If

your expectations are fuzzy or confusing in any way, your team can

break down, and the fine and very important details can fall through

the cracks. Accountability work groups

One of the best ways to achieve accountability is to develop shared

accountability among team members. Accountability within the team can

be accomplished by what Morris R. Shechtman calls “accountability

groups,” groups which give team members the permission to speak and

listen in a way which is frank and open. This accountability group can

include 2-5 people and can then serve as a small unit of people working

together to confide in with struggles, weaknesses and insecurities.

They can then find creative strategies to work together in the

direction of the growth the team intends to achieve. Move to action

In order for accountability to work, people have to know that failure of

completion will come with certain consequences, including written

warnings, loss of a bonus or extra hours served on a week-end to

complete the project on the table. Without consequences, your employees

won’t take you seriously. They will think that they can use blame,

justification and rationalization as a way to deviate from being

responsible, because you have not followed through on what you said you

will do if the tasks are not achieved. Reward and recognition program

Employees need to know in a tangible way their efforts are indeed driving the

company forward, and it is important for them to share in the fruits of

their hard work. The offer of increased pay and benefits (vacations,

time off and other perks) can keep accountability and morale high and

can motivate employees to continue to strive for high levels of

