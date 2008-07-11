Eight Concept Cars That’ll Never See Production

Its name says it all. The Hollywood 300C was built as the ultimate luxury car for the guy who has everything. Modeled after the limos from the 1920’s, the car is a modified Chrysler 300 sporting a longer wheel base, 22” wheels, suicide doors, and a luxurious leather interior with two 14” TVs with a compartment for the requisite champagne. Backseat passengers have the best advantage as the rear cabin of the Hollywood is fully enclosed, while the driver and the front-seat passenger sit in a convertible-like setting reminiscent of the coach-styled vehicles of the 20’s. Basically, they’re left to the mercy of the elements. Purely built for the “Wow” factor, this car will never see the light of day.
