Keeping Motivated

Working from home isn’t always as ideal as people would like to think. At the end of the day, you have a job to do just like your friends who work in an office, only you have the added obstacle of every possible distraction to keep you from getting anything done.

It’s self-defeating really. You try and prevent yourself from spending all day looking at random stuff online, figdeting with productivity tools till you’re practically joining a MySpace group of anarchists, and just when you think you’re about to do something remotely productive, you turn your head to planning dinner – tuna orzo salad (hot, not chilled).

I’ve been asking myself in the past few days why I can’t seem to stay motivated. It’s a recent affliction and one that I’m having trouble shaking. As a writer, I’m accustomed to the natural ebbing and flowing of the writing process and I’ve learned to adapt to my flow, which isn’t always aligned to Zen philosophy.

In other words, I don’t wait for sheer creative euphoria to hit. I’m too impatient. Besides, I can’t afford to just sit around and ponder things. I have deadlines, not awakenings. In fact, I’m pretty sure that if I don’t produce good content on a fairly regular basis, I might have way too much time for meditation which contrary to the vapid rantings of celebrities kinda rates up there with Madonna’s brand of Kabbalah in terms of usefulness for me.

So how does the average person working from home in a profession that requires solo work keep on track? Apart from the occasional assistance of chemical stimuli such as caffeine? Or the pick-me-up from the quantity of sugar found in 10 Skittles? I’ve found there are actual proven tricks I can play on my brain to will me into working and convince myself that it can be fun. Keep in mind these are all very frugal solutions.