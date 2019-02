Business model: RSSCalendar enabled users to create RSS feeds from Outlook and iCal calendars. Lookout Software, L.L.C. purchased it on eBay in October 2007, carrying it on as a similar service.

Why it failed: If people aren’t ready for RSS — both Forrester and Pew report that only 5-6% of the U.S. population actually use it — then they’re not ready for an RSS calendar.