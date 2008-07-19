What Word of Mouth Marketers can learn from the Spice Girls

Okay so the Spice Girls are nothing if not old pieces of pop culture that 90’s kids will look back on and say, “I can’t believe we listened to that.” Still, for some reason their first hit Wannabe was so played out I hear the tune in my head some days. Today a strange thing occurred, a combination of hearing this tune in my head and being in a groggy daze from using too much bleach to clean my shower this morning caused me to hear the girls singing as a customer giving advice to a marketer. When you hear the lyrics in this context, they’re quite brilliant. Try to use this perspective as you read the lyrics below:

If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends, —blatant WOM, social connections are important

Make it last forever friendship never ends,

If you wanna be my lover, you have got to give,

Taking is too easy, but that’s the way it is.

I won’t be hasty, I’ll give you a try

If you really bug me then I’ll say goodbye—Remember WOM is about building a relationship,

engaging, not just talking at.

Yo I’ll tell you what I want, what I really really want,—Research

So tell me what you want, what you really really want

So here’s a story from A to Z, you wanna get with me you gotta listen carefully—Listen