WALL E, Courtney and Interpersonal Competence

A couple of weeks ago, I did a post on the Pixar movie WALL E . Have you seen it? What do you think? I loved it.



And so did Courtney, one of the readers of this blog. She left a comment on my post on WALL E. She included a link to a blog post she did on WALL E and the folks at Pixar. You can check it out here.

Not to steal her thunder, but when Courtney, saw the early trailer for WALL E, way back in October of 2007, she couldn’t help but cry when she heard EVA say “WALL E”. She was so moved by the voice, that she uploaded a video of herself watching the trailer to YouTube. You can check it out here.

Let me know what you think after you watch the video. Leave a comment for Courtney if you’re so moved.



Courtney’s YouTube video developed a cult following at Pixar. So much so, that she was invited to the Pixar wrap party for WALL E. Great story – and it makes a point about the importance of emotions and interpersonal competence.

Interpersonal competence is one of the five keys to career and life success that I discuss in my book “Straight Talk for Success.” Often I hear people say, “This is business, let’s keep emotions out of it.” Unfortunately, we are all human beings, and as such, emotions can’t be kept out of it, because they are always there.

Interpersonally competent people are willing to share their emotions with the people around them. When you do this, you become more human. And being human is the best way to build relationships and resolve conflict positively – two important aspects of interpersonal competence.