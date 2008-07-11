WALL E, Courtney and Interpersonal Competence

A couple of weeks ago, I did a post on the Pixar movie WALL E. Have you seen it? What do you think? I loved it.
And so did Courtney, one of the readers of this blog. She left a comment on my post on WALL E. She included a link to a blog post she did on WALL E and the folks at Pixar. You can check it out here.
Not to steal her thunder, but when Courtney, saw the early trailer for WALL E, way back in October of 2007, she couldn’t help but cry when she heard EVA say “WALL E”. She was so moved by the voice, that she uploaded a video of herself watching the trailer to YouTube. You can check it out here.
Let me know what you think after you watch the video. Leave a comment for Courtney if you’re so moved.
Courtney’s YouTube video developed a cult following at Pixar. So much so, that she was invited to the Pixar wrap party for WALL E. Great story – and it makes a point about the importance of emotions and interpersonal competence.
Interpersonal competence is one of the five keys to career and life success that I discuss in my book “Straight Talk for Success.” Often I hear people say, “This is business, let’s keep emotions out of it.” Unfortunately, we are all human beings, and as such, emotions can’t be kept out of it, because they are always there.
Interpersonally competent people are willing to share their emotions with the people around them. When you do this, you become more human. And being human is the best way to build relationships and resolve conflict positively – two important aspects of interpersonal competence.
Courtney shared her emotions with the world on her WALL E YouTube video. And, she was rewarded for it. As it turns out, her YouTube post came at a crucial and difficult time in WALL E production, and helped give the crew a much needed lift.
I’m not suggesting that you should upload YouTube videos of yourself anytime you are happy, sad, angry or frustrated. However, telling the people around you how you are feeling at times when you experience strong emotions is a good way to build strong relationships and become interpersonally competent.
The common sense point here is simple. If you want to succeed in your life and career, you must become interpersonally competent. Interpersonally competent people understand themselves, build strong relationships with the important people in their lives and resolve conflict in a productive manner. When you share your emotions – how you are feeling – you are taking positive steps to build relationships and resolve conflict positively.
That’s my take on Courtney’s WALL E video, Pixar’s reaction, the importance of sharing your emotions and interpersonal competence. What’s yours? As I always, I thank you for reading and encourage you to share your ideas by commenting on this and other of my posts.
Bud