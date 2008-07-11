Careers: The World’s Most Visible Personal Brander

At 28, entrepreneur Scott Ginsberg, has the most visible name in the world.

Meet Scott any time, anywhere, day or night and he will be wearing his trademark red and white name tag emblazoned with his name in blue. Since November 2, 2000 – exactly 2,811 days ago – Scott has never been “nametagless.” And when he’s in the altogether? No problem. He has a replica of his nametag tattooed on his chest.

A rare breed of personal brander, Scott has turned name tag wearing into a six figure business that’s expanded into online training, speaking, consulting, writing, and blogging.

An established “approachability expert,” he’s been featured in hundreds of media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal and CCN and even wrote a quiz on approachability for Cosmopolitan magazine.

It all began with the humble nametag. When Scott was in his junior year at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, he decided one day just for the heck of it to wear a name tag all day after he saw a bunch of them in the trash. He liked the new people it attracted and he hasn’t been without one since. As the world’s nametag authority, he has quantified five reactions to his wearing a nametag:

· The curious who want to know “why”: 35%

· The engagers who say “Hi, Scott”: 35%

· Those who make sport of it: 20%

· Those who think he’s a store employee: 5%

· Those who turn aggressive and rip it off of him: 5%

With that last group, don’t worry though that he’ll then be “tagless;” he keeps a supply of pre-written nametags in his wallet for just such times.