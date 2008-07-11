Is Marketing Work Making Us Stupid?

Here’s something you probably don’t know about me: I have a terrible

memory. That’s what people tell me anyway. I forget birthday and I was

never good at remembering phone numbers (ah, the days before cell

phones).

I’m the type of person who walks into a store and, when they come

out, can’t figure out which direction they came from. (Malls were

especially difficult as I recall.) It’s not because I’m stupid – it’s

because I’m analyzing the advertisement they posted in the window, the

customer service of the employees, and whether the discount rate of the

sale was more or less than was offered online.

And then I noticed a passage in Malcolm Gladwell’s book, Blink

(page 186 for those of you following along at home). Gladwell describes

giving a group of his Manhattan friends the Pepsi challenge – figure

out which drink is Coke and which is Pepsi while blindfolded. And yet

none of his urban friends, pinkies presumably high in the air, could

tell the difference. “They may drink a lot of cola, but they don’t ever

really think about colas.”

But marketers must think deeply about these experiences. In whatever

field you work, do you have an extraordinary sensitivity? Do you have a

Spidey-sense about messaging?

And this leads back to my original problem with memory. I’m working

on the theory that marketers focus so much on both the big-picture

issues (think branding) and small details (think bounce rate) that they

may lose some of the information in the middle. Is this the case for

you? Or is this just a bunch of baloney?