Creative Media Player Offers Small Size, Big Functionality

Today Creative [OTC:CRTV] made official their upcoming portable media player, the Zen X-Fi, which will have a whole quiver of nifty features packed inside a diminutive, credit-card sized package. The device, which will come in three capacities — 8GB, 16GB and 32GB — will sport 2.5-inch TFT screens and SD card slots for added storage. The top two versions will support WiFi wireless syncing for music, photos, and video, although the latter seems like it would be frustratingly slow for feature-length movies. There are also a handful of PDA-like functions like an IM chat feature, as well as an FM radio and alarm clock. Creative is boasting that the new device will feature their “crystalizer” sound, which presumably improves clarity, as well as other audio enhancement options. While this little guy will arrive in Japan before the US, the pricepoints are looking good when converted into US dollars: $166 for the low-end version, $213 for the 16GB and $307 for the 32GB version.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens