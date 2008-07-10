Creative Media Player Offers Small Size, Big Functionality

Today Creative [OTC:CRTV] made official their upcoming portable media player, the Zen X-Fi, which will have a whole quiver of nifty features packed inside a diminutive, credit-card sized package. The device, which will come in three capacities — 8GB, 16GB and 32GB — will sport 2.5-inch TFT screens and SD card slots for added storage. The top two versions will support WiFi wireless syncing for music, photos, and video, although the latter seems like it would be frustratingly slow for feature-length movies. There are also a handful of PDA-like functions like an IM chat feature, as well as an FM radio and alarm clock. Creative is boasting that the new device will feature their “crystalizer” sound, which presumably improves clarity, as well as other audio enhancement options. While this little guy will arrive in Japan before the US, the pricepoints are looking good when converted into US dollars: $166 for the low-end version, $213 for the 16GB and $307 for the 32GB version.