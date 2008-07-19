advertisement
Social Media Club Announces Interim Board

By Francine Hardaway1 minute Read

The Social Media Club announced today
its newly formed interim Board of Directors. The board boasts a roster
of highly-regarded industry leaders; a truly amazing group of people
that I am honored to be a part of.

As connected as we all are, it’s sometimes a challenge to get
organized amidst all of the clutter. I think it’s vital at this
juncture to have a central support network for those of us involved in
Social Media to share resources and ideas, build community and
contribute to establishing best practices and standards in the area.
The Social Media Club is a part of this support network, alongside other organizations and standards efforts including Microformats, Data Portability, OpenID, the Society for New Communications Research (SNCR), the International Association for Business Communicators (IABC) and many others.

The new interim board has been charted to address several key
organizational and strategic deliverables, including development of
membership goals, acceleration of local chapter development, increase
in adoption of industry standards and implementation of a new legal
structure to enhance future growth.

The newly named/appointed members of the interim board are leading
social media analysts, bloggers and business leaders, and are as
follows:

About the Social Media Club
The Social Media Club centers on the sharing of best practices,
establishing ethics and standards, and promoting media literacy with a
focus on the emerging discipline of Social Media. The Social Media Club
brings together journalists, publishers, communication professionals,
artists, amateur media creators, citizen journalists, teachers,
students, tool makers, and other interested collaborators who create
and consume media and have an interest in seeing the industry improve
and evolve. The Social Media Club provides a forum for diverse groups
and individuals to discover, connect, share and learn about social
media and to play a role in its future evolution.

To find out more about the opportunities in social media and connect with other practitioners, visit: http://www.socialmediaclub.org

