Social Media Club Announces Interim Board

The Social Media Club announced today
its newly formed interim Board of Directors. The board boasts a roster
of highly-regarded industry leaders; a truly amazing group of people
that I am honored to be a part of.
As connected as we all are, it’s sometimes a challenge to get
organized amidst all of the clutter. I think it’s vital at this
juncture to have a central support network for those of us involved in
Social Media to share resources and ideas, build community and
contribute to establishing best practices and standards in the area.
The Social Media Club is a part of this support network, alongside other organizations and standards efforts including Microformats, Data Portability, OpenID, the Society for New Communications Research (SNCR), the International Association for Business Communicators (IABC) and many others.
The new interim board has been charted to address several key
organizational and strategic deliverables, including development of
membership goals, acceleration of local chapter development, increase
in adoption of industry standards and implementation of a new legal
structure to enhance future growth.
The newly named/appointed members of the interim board are leading
social media analysts, bloggers and business leaders, and are as
follows:
- Lee Aase – Social Media University, Global
- Rohit Bhargava – Influential Marketing Blog and Personality Not Included
- Richard Binhammer – RichardatDell
- Michael Brito – Britopian and Conversations Matter
- Chris Brogan – ChrisBrogan.com
- Mike Chapman – Austin Social Media Club and Every Dot Connects
- Megan Cole – MeganCole.org
- Alex de Carvalho – alexdc.org and Social Object
- Todd Defren – SHIFT Communications and www.pr-squared.com
- Serena Ehrlich – Business Wire
- Jason Falls – Social Media Explorer
- Maggie Fox – Social Media Group
- Jon Gatrell – spatiallyrelevant.org
- Howard Greenstein – HowardGreenstein.com
- Francine Hardaway – Stealthmode
- Josh Hallett – Hyku
- Annie Heckenberger – pikpr.blogspot.com and redspurs.com
- Chuck Hester – iContact
- Chris Heuer – ChrisHeuer.com
- Sherry Heyl – Mind Blogging
- Tara Hunt – HorsePigCow
- Bill Johnston – Forum One Networks Forum and Online Community Report
- Jennifer McClure – Society for New Communications Research
- Mike McGrath – Dogpatch Dispatch
- Jake McKee – CommunityGuy.com and Ant’s Eye View
- Gregory Narain – SocialTwister
- Lee Odden – Online Marketing Blog and TopRank
- Erica OGrady – ReinventingErica.com and Peanut Butter Media
- Jeremiah Owyang – Web Strategist
- David Parmet – Marketing Begins At Home, LLC and PerkettPR
- Jackie Peters – heavyBlog
- Pierre-Yves Platini – Yoono
- Douglas Pollei – Pollei.com
- Connie Reece – Every Dot Connects and Austin Social Media Club
- Chris Saad – ChrisSaad.com
- Andy Sernovitz – Word of Mouth Marketing and GasPedal
- Brian Solis – PR2.0
- J.J. Toothman – jjtoothman.net and Red Pill
- Todd Van Hoosear – Tech PR Gems
- Des Walsh – Des Walsh dot Com
- Kristie Wells – KristieWells.com
About the Social Media Club
The Social Media Club centers on the sharing of best practices,
establishing ethics and standards, and promoting media literacy with a
focus on the emerging discipline of Social Media. The Social Media Club
brings together journalists, publishers, communication professionals,
artists, amateur media creators, citizen journalists, teachers,
students, tool makers, and other interested collaborators who create
and consume media and have an interest in seeing the industry improve
and evolve. The Social Media Club provides a forum for diverse groups
and individuals to discover, connect, share and learn about social
media and to play a role in its future evolution.
To find out more about the opportunities in social media and connect with other practitioners, visit: http://www.socialmediaclub.org