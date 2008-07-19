Social Media Club Announces Interim Board

The Social Media Club announced today its newly formed interim Board of Directors. The board boasts a roster of highly-regarded industry leaders; a truly amazing group of people that I am honored to be a part of.

As connected as we all are, it’s sometimes a challenge to get

organized amidst all of the clutter. I think it’s vital at this

juncture to have a central support network for those of us involved in

Social Media to share resources and ideas, build community and

contribute to establishing best practices and standards in the area.

The Social Media Club is a part of this support network, alongside other organizations and standards efforts including Microformats, Data Portability, OpenID, the Society for New Communications Research (SNCR), the International Association for Business Communicators (IABC) and many others.

The new interim board has been charted to address several key

organizational and strategic deliverables, including development of

membership goals, acceleration of local chapter development, increase

in adoption of industry standards and implementation of a new legal

structure to enhance future growth.

The newly named/appointed members of the interim board are leading

social media analysts, bloggers and business leaders, and are as

follows:

