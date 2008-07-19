Business Social Media – Effective Blog Writing 101

Darren Rowse of Problogger fame has an excellent guest post by Dustin M Wax regarding “Nine Signs of an Effective Blog Post“. Many good writers fail to realize some of the subtle nuances in writing online (such as for blogs or online communities) and this piece by Dustin breaks down some exceptional points. For additional pieces like it here, you can also read Effective Social Media Writing and Blogging Like a Kid.

“You sweat blood all night, hunched over your keyboard, typing away at your blog’s next masterpiece. Finally, you click “Publish”, the post flies into the ether, and then, you wait.”

The following nine points are all well defined in Dustin’s article, but I also think there is some wonderful knowledge trapped in the basic essence of his nine points:

The headline draws the reader in. A concrete detail or visual illustrates the benefit promised in the headline. The lead expands the theme of the heading The layout is clear and skimmable. The post covers the topic in a logical sequence. The post is persuasive. The post is interesting to read. The post is believable. The post asks for some action.

These points are a good resource for any writer trying to grab a hold of the ideas behind social media and blogging. On a more technical level of moving readers into a post, I would also point out that writers looking to harness the promotional and viral aspects of blogging go through some additional steps before posting an article: