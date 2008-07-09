Search Numbers Available In Keyword Selector Tool

Some of my consultant work involves managing Pay Per Click campaigns in AdWords.

Like many, I spent a lot of time trying to decipher those little green bars on Google’s Keyword Selector Tool… but no longer!

I logged on to their keyword tool today, and for the first time, saw SEARCH VOLUME IN NUMBERS!!

It is much more powerful to be able to find the number of

searches for a given keyword on Google, even if it’s an average. It’s not really surprising that they finally made this change, since

they’ve already released Google Ad Planner and Google Trends with

numbers with the purpose of hiding nothing from users.

So, I just wanted to take a second to say, “Thank you, Google.”