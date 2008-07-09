advertisement
iPhone 3G and Marketing the Obvious

By Kevin Ohannessian1 minute Read

In her blog, Do We Really Need to be iReady?, Darla Mack discusses the marketing push for the new iPhone being released on Friday. I agree with her that the marketing approach seems a little silly. People really don’t need to be told how to shop. But I would go further and add that this somewhat-viral marketing is unnecessary.

Like all of Steve Jobs’ keynotes, the iPhone 3G announcement received a fair amount of media coverage. Furthermore, word of mouth about the upgraded gadget was strong — we geeks like to talk about our obsessions. Are witty marketing moves like “iReady?” that effective? I would think some new print and television commercials to remind the public that the release date has finally come would be enough.

Apple and its music gadgets have become a part of the fabric of popular culture. It is omnipresent. You don’t need to hit us over the head with the obvious. And just in case you didn’t already know: The Dark Knight will be released next week, the Olympics start in August, and the sun is bright.

