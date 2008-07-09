Leadership Lessons We Can Learn From Generation Y

Over the last ten days, I have been interviewed by about a dozen or so talk show hosts…talking about the topic of Gen Y in the workplace, and I have had a lot to talk about and think about.

As I am going around the country, speaking about Gen Y, people are

now calling me a Gen Y Evangelist…spreading the good word about this

great generation. And, as I lay out the details about Gen Y and their amazing

skills and contributions, I seem to be met by Boomers and Gen Xers who appear to have not just a chip but a 200 pound boulder on their shoulders

about Gen Y.

Here’s the deal. As we move through life, each generation becomes

smarter, more tech savvy, more worldly and more evolved. It’s just the

way life works. But for some reason, we sit and make up names, stories

and stereotypes for each generation, because that’s what we do…we

analyze and dissect every situation, person and opportunity to the

point of being ridiculous.

I am a coach, and as a coach, I give a LOT of bad news…negative

feedback to leaders about what they are doing that’s creating a hiccup

in their leadership. It’s usually something like “Your communication

style is coming across as abrupt” or “You are not keeping up with the

times” or “You are judging people for negative behaviors you also

portray each time we talk” or “You are playing favorites.”

I also give a LOT of positive feedback. I want my clients to know

what I see in them and how they inspire ME. So, today’s post is

dedicated to the Gen Y’s I have met, how they have inspired me and the

leadership lessons I have learned by being in relationship with them.

1) Life is not all about work. Life is about being

happy, giving back to others and having fun. The Gen Yers I have met

are doing this! Many boomers say that this is ass backwards…that Gen Y

needs to work harder, be more serious and stop asking for so much time

off. Why? Are we really here to be work horses? Are we really here to

give 60, 70 or 80 hours a week to the job that is stressing us out to

the max? I don’t think so, and Gen Y knows this and gets it. If you are

a leader, and you are focusing on life being all about work, then

something isn’t right in your life. Something is terribly wrong if you

are working 60 or 70 hours a week. Either your company is not working,

or your home life is not working. Gen Yers have watched their parents

work their fingers to the bone, and they don’t want any part of this.

They know how to use their networks and technology to get a 60 hour a

week job done in 30 (and I’m not exaggerating!) So, maybe it’s time to

honestly look at why in the world it’s taking you so long to get the

job done and your beliefs about what constitutes a good day’s work.

2) Keeping up with current trends and technology is a must for success.

I bet I have said this 5,000 times, but so many senior leaders just

don’t get it. I had a conversation last week with a leader who asked me

why he and his company should be on Facebook? I then said “Why do you

go to conferences, board meetings and networking events?” His response:

“Well, to build relationships!” Relationship building is HUGE, and Gen

Y knows this. Networking on Facebook, blogging, podcasting or sending

tweets is just a smart move. If you want to be a leader, you have to be

willing to use the most current tools and know how to use them to your

advantage. If you are not keeping up with the current trends in

technology, young leaders will see you as outdated and old school. If

you don’t know how to use the technology, step up and be a leader and

say “You know what…I don’t know a thing about this, and I want to know

what to do!” Then ask a Gen Y to coach you and train you on how to use

the technology they know so well to help you be a better leader. They

will get you up to speed in about 30 minutes.