Online Retailers Leak New Garmin GPS Handhelds

For those outdoor enthusiasts who haven’t found a GPS to their liking, Amazon [NASDAQ:AMZN] and Buy.com may have come to your rescue. The two sites simultaneously leaked the existence of a new line of Garmin [NASDAQ:GRMN] GPS devices by listing them, though incompletely, on their respective sites. While Amazon is showing that five models will be available, Buy.com is getting specific on two of the models of the new “Oregon” line. The Oregon 200 and 400c, according to the latter site, will retail for $450 and $600 respectively, and feature 3-inch color touchscreens similar to Garmin’s existing Colorado line devices.