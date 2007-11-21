Creating Strategic Alignment through Executive Development

Let’s begin with two strong and perhaps alarming statements. First, no team, function, business unit, or company can achieve peak performance without a high degree of strategic alignment. Second, many companies do not have strategic alignment.

Years ago, during the typical routine needs assessments that I perform at the beginning of every new project, I first discovered the lack of strategic alignment to be a common thread among the organizations with which I worked.

As part of initiating the creation of a new executive development strategy and/or program, I would ask (and still do) a cross-section of executives to describe a few simple things about their organizations, such as, what are the marketplace challenges? What are the organization’s strengths and weaknesses? What is the company vision? What are the key strategies for achieving the vision? And, what executive/leadership capabilities are most needed to achieve the vision and execute the strategies?

Quite to my surprise, the responses to my question about vision were frequently: “There isn’t one;” “There probably is one, but I don’t know what it is;” “It’s just platitudes;” “We have a good vision, but we don’t have a strategy to implement it;” or “We have goals, like cut costs, but not a vision.” And frequently there were many different versions of the vision running throughout the company, worse yet within members of the same executive team.

Reporting these findings back to the CEOs is never a fun job. Having worked hard to create and implement the company vision and strategies, they are always surprised and frustrated to learn that they are not known, understood, clear, compelling, or bought into. One perplexed CEO told me that it wasn’t possible; that he had just spent three months traveling all over the country visiting every major business location and speaking about the vision and strategy to more than 4000 people! It’s at times like this when it’s important to remind these powerful executives not to shoot the messenger. And, of course, to explain that this troubling information is indeed accurate — it came from their executives, not me!

The reason there is a lack of unity and alignment is that all too often, a company’s vision and strategy are concocted by a small group at the top — typically the CEO and his or her top 8-10 executives. They then turn it over to the PR department to “communicate” to the rest of the organization. The result of this traditional, mostly one-way, passive communication campaign is an organization of employees who, at best, might be able to repeat catch phrases. They’ve read the memos, heard the speeches, and watched the videos — maybe even attended a town meeting with a senior executive — but do not have deep, visceral understanding, ownership or commitment to the vision and strategies.

That’s the bad news. Now for the good news. It is possible to achieve strategic alignment through well-crafted executive and leadership development programs. The key is to use development experiences to actively engage people in the vision and strategies. Companies that have used this approach have achieved great success, including a couple I will briefly discuss here — digital communications market leader Texas Instruments (TI) and the world’s leading wealth manager, UBS.