Of Dogfish and Dad

It’s not that I drink a lot of beer, and with good reason. As my father once pointed out, beer makes you fat. When I told him that I drank only a little bit of beer, he said that was okay … if I didn’t mind being a little bit fat.

My favorite beer, these days, is Dogfish Head 90-Minute Imperial IPA. It comes in a four-pack, which costs about $9.00. That’s fine with me because, thanks to my father’s sage advice, I crack open a bottle only once every fortnight, give or take.

On the label it says: “What you have here is an Imperial India Pale Ale featuring a single, constant 90-minute hop addition. It’s balanced by a ridiculous amount of English Twin-row Barley. Then we dry hop it in every tank.”

It also says it was voted the “Best American Beer.” Damning with faint praise, as my father would say.

If you try it, make sure to let it warm up a bit first so you can really taste it. Drinking Dogfish Head is a quality over quantity play, which is another thing my father liked to say: Just because “some” is good, “more” isn’t necessarily better. It’s just another of the many little sayings he liked — few of them were original but most of them still come in handy.

For some reason, my father never lost his taste for Schlitz but I’m quite sure he would have at least appreciated Dogfish Head. Did I mention that it’s also 9% alcohol? Hey, if you’re only going to savor one bottle once in a while make it count, right?