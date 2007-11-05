To Grow Your Firm, Put the Brakes on Bad Habits

We all have habits that hold us back in the workplace because they make it difficult for colleagues to respect us and to enjoy working with us.

You may already be aware of some of your issues. (Two of mine are avoiding necessary conflict and talking over people.) But you may have no idea how problematic these behaviors are for your colleagues.

Because Behavior Change Groups (BCGs) provide a repeated reality check from people you encounter many times a week, they can benefit everyone in the company in big ways.

By the time Dr. Mark Goulston joined the Ferrazzi Greenlight team early last year, I had made good progress on my habit of running away from conflict.

Mark, who wrote the book Get Out of Your Own Way at Work, immediately delivered a new personal goal for me. In a staff meeting held over dinner at my home in the Hollywood Hills, he explained that, like a lot of founders of small companies, Keith Ferrazzi can be impatient.

When a supervisor or head of a company talks over people inside the firm, it can make them feel frustrated and sometimes devalued — like they’re getting run over.