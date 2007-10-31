Sustaining an advantage

It’s not often that you actually feel the turning point, but sustainable business practices have hit it. That old chestnut (that when consumers are faced with two choices and one has a green story, it won’t make the sale if they need to pay anything additional) is behind us now.

Sustainable products, packages and strategies have become true value adds for companies interested in establishing relationships with customers that last and build loyalty.

With the death of “Push” marketing — and with traditional advertising having arguably less and less effect each day due to TiVo, On Demand T.V. and online video — companies need to look to more effective means of telling stories and attracting customers to their brands. Having designs that use less material, cost less, and do “good” in ways that the competitive choice doesn’t is a meaningful difference. These companies have an advantage and can command premiums as well as beat the competition at equal price.

Consider the success of Whole Foods in the face of a general decline in supermarket companies over the last 5 years, GE’s billions of dollars worth of business created around sustainable designs and offerings, or the intense brand loyalty and shopping commitment of Patagonia customers.

1. The Method method

One of the mistakes companies make when considering sustainable advantage is to think of being Green as the primary dimension and reason to buy the offering. This usually limits the mass appeal and consequently the market size of the potential customer base.

Method, the upstart cleaning products manufacturing company, owes part of its spectacular success to a sustainable perspective included within each product offering, but only as part of the offering. In addition, Method products and packages are beautifully designed and include other unique value adds such as unusual fragrances, exclusive merchandising arrangements, distinctive postures, and a cheeky sense of humor in their copy.