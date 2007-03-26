The À La Carte Airline

Travelers want value, not the cheapest ticket.

Heresy! you might cry. But it’s true and the conventional wisdom is wrong.

Ordering à la carte is how the public likes to fly. And now the airlines are serving up the menu.

Price has always been key for travelers. But convenience, comfort, schedule are often bigger motivators. How many fliers do you know who’d pay the limit to fly in their favorite seat or to get better meal choices?

Many would pay more to be able to customize their inflight entertainment.

I myself would gladly pony up extra for options like flexible ticket changes, seat upgrades, and bonus loyalty miles.

So, surprise! Fliers are consumers, and consumers have demonstrated they are willing to pay for choice.