Implementing Your Executive Education Program

If you’ve been reading my column the past couple of months, you know that the leading-edge practice in executive education has changed. Best practice organizations no longer simply identify the high flyers and send them off to major universities for executive MBA programs.

Today, at best practice companies, senior executives are highly involved in the overall direction and focus of the educational programs for their executives. These leading-edge organizations then design and develop in-house executive education strategies and programs linked directly to the business challenges they face and their strategic objectives. If you read my last two columns, you understand how they do this.

Now it’s time to discuss the final, critical step of corporate executive education: implementation. How do best practice organizations implement their executive education programs to optimize the impact?

Based on best practice benchmarks and our trends research, implementation can be broken down into three important sections:

Top-down Implementation and Critical Mass Shorter and More Frequent Learning Experiences Action-oriented Learning

1. Top-down Implementation and Critical Mass

In best practices companies, implementation is from the top down. The top executive, typically the CEO, and his or her executive team are full and active participants who constitute the first participant group. If they don’t attend together as the first “class” of participants (which can also have teambuilding benefits), then they often participate individually or in groups of 2 or 3 in the first few sessions.

Full participation and agreement is the only way the top team can understand at a visceral level what it is that is being taught to the leaders below them. Full participation as students makes it possible for executive team members to immediately reinforce, coach, and support people who report to them as they subsequently complete the programs thus successfully instituting organizational change. In addition, early participation allows the senior executive team to lead by example. As the first participant group, they embody and employ the philosophies and practices they have learned, making it easier for the people who report to them to learn and follow. Another important benefit of senior executive participation is the clear message it sends throughout the organization about the importance of continuous, life-long learning.

Often the goal of executive education is to catalyze organizational change. Critical mass must be attained quickly if momentum towards change is to be established and sustained. In such cases, best practice organizations make attendance at those programs mandatory and implement as quickly as possible. They don’t let individuals pick and choose whether or not the developmental activity is best for them… or convenient. Instead, everybody in the target group is “expected” to participate.