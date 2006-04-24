Mistakes Were Made. Now Recover.

When I was an undergrad at Yale, I ran for alderman of New Haven. I lost, but after the election, William F. Buckley Jr. invited me to his home. When I visited Buckley, we talked about starting a foundation to support some of Yale’s student groups. At least, I sure thought we did. Brimming with pride, I went back to school and persuaded Yale alumni to donate to the foundation. Naturally, I told them that Buckley was our chief supporter.

When one donor mentioned the foundation to Buckley, he said, “What foundation?” He didn’t remember our conversation the way that I did.

The whole setup fell apart. By not being careful in talking with Buckley and others, I had harmed my reputation among powerful people and the Yale community as a whole.

We all make mistakes, sometimes awful ones. Whether or not you deserve the condemnation of your peers and the general public, this is how you recover:

1. Get some perspective. It’s easy to panic in a crisis. Calm down and compare your problems to the crises that others have suffered. For instance, look at what Bill Clinton or Martha Stewart went through. If they can rebound, so can we.

In fact, it’s simpler for us, because we’re not on the world’s radar screen. We’re not on CNN or the topic of conversation at cocktail parties.

2. Assess and forgive yourself. Think about it: Are you really a jackass? What I mean is, are you fundamentally evil? Do you harm people consistently and laugh about it? If the answer is no, then you need to forgive yourself. You need to get over it so you can move on and be a better person. You have to forgive yourself before you can expect others to forgive you.