Making the Most Out of a Time-Crunched Day

Peak performance from time-crunched days

Sometimes I feel like a hamster on a wheel, running as fast as I can and not feeling any forward progress. Part of this frustration is my impatient personality. Another part is the fact that the world doesn’t move as fast as I want it to. And the last piece: I’m running a start-up with a small team, all with ever-growing, huge “to do” lists.

My day usually starts at 7AM and ends when I pass out on my computer around 2 AM. I have no social life and don’t commit to anything outside the Oddpodz world. I’m not complaining; I love what I’m doing and building, and I believe the sacrifices will all be worth it.

So how does one cram 12 follow-up calls, four phone conferences, 320 incoming emails, 47 outgoing emails, 3 creative problem-solving matters, managing vendors and staff, digesting the daily industry and business news, exercising, packing for a week on the road, updating due diligence packages with 200 new documents, and writing my Fast Company column into a 24-hour day?

Extreme production. It’s something I like to do. Fortunately, my business partner has the same work style. She came from Wall Street and slackers just don’t make the cut there.

When you’re an early stage start-up, there’s a lot of pressure and sometimes time is your enemy. It’s a foot race and it’s likely there are others in your space trying to get the most traction the fastest possible way, and they may have more money than you. You’ve got to be a peak performer every day, multitask well, and crank out the milestones that matter most.

A few big things I’ve learned and some proven practices for getting the most out of any time-crunched day include: