Fired Up and Ready to Go — Now What

Fresh out of graduate school, I went to work for a Fortune 500 company. Full of youthful enthusiasm, I attacked my first assignment with the passion of someone intent on making his mark on the business world. Within a few months, the project to which I had been assigned was cancelled and I immediately moved to another project. I attacked that next project with the same enthusiasm, certain that I was going to make a huge difference to the team and the company. Within two months that project was also cancelled.

One day I joined an eight-year veteran of the company for lunch. Tom had also been on the team of both projects, but had seemed rather unexcited about either one. Somehow the discussion got around to his obvious lack of enthusiasm and I curiously asked him about it. Tom’s story went something like this. “I used to lead the charge up every new hill, full of enthusiasm like you. But I’ve seen so many changes of direction that I finally learned to save my energy. I have no idea what this company is trying to accomplish. So instead of leading, I hang near the back — that way I don’t have to climb so high up the mountain before we start back down. I’m there — I’m just saving my energy.” Tom’s last word on the subject was, “Why are you charging up the hill?”

My immediate reaction was that this was Tom’s problem; I was charging up the hill to quickly make my mark on the business world by making a difference in this company. But as I thought about it more, I began to ask myself how I would make my mark if I didn’t know what the company was trying to accomplish, or if projects were rarely followed through to completion. So I wrestled with this question — How can I best use my ability and energy to accomplish something that will make a difference in the company?

The overall business of the company was clear to me. But where it was going and what the company wanted to achieve was a complete mystery. Sure, the company was there to make money, but that concept offered no practical help in my quest to make a difference. For a while I was very de-motivated: I didn’t understand how I could make a difference to the company, get recognized in some small way, and hopefully advance my career.

But I made up my mind; I was not going to be deterred. I resolved to set my own goals for the company and undertake things that I thought were in the best interest of the company, and that if I did those things, it would advance my career. I was not going to be hanging with the crowd in the back; I would find my own hill and I would lead the charge!

What’s wrong with this picture? Everything! On the one hand you have Tom who had become totally demoralized. He had come to believe that there was no point in working hard because the direction would only change again before anything was actually accomplished. He had no way of looking beyond the immediate assignment and understanding how he could make a difference.

On the other hand you had me, who had chosen to figure out what I thought needed to be done and pursue that. Without a clear goal for the company, in the back of my mind I substituted the goal of doing what would be in the best interest of my own career.