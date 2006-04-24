Relationships for the Self-Employed

If you work alone, you’re not alone. One-person businesses are “approximately 78 percent of the nation’s 26 million-plus firms,” says the Census Bureau.

It can be easy for soloists concentrating on work to forget that building relationships is part of building a successful business. Don’t make that mistake. If you work alone, make special efforts to connect with others.

Gather a team

When you work alone, without other people to tell you how you’re doing, it can be difficult to see how you can improve. A friend of mine from the consulting firm Deloitte & Touche calls this syndrome “inhaling your own exhaust fumes.”

Build a board of advisors who feel free to kick your ass when your solitude weakens your judgment. You’ll need five people, with different backgrounds and perspectives. Your dream team might include:

a longtime friend

a mentor

a marketing expert

a colleague in your industry

a former boss

My board of advisors includes Tad Smith, a one-time business partner of mine. When I was out of work and wanted to become the CEO of a major corporation, Tad told me to forget the big, prestigious Fortune 500 companies that I was targeting. Find a smaller firm that can grow, he said. Tad was right, and I soon became CEO at the game company YaYa.

Report to the board on your successes, failures and goals on a regular basis. Listen to their advice and criticism. If most of them give you the same advice, follow it.

If you used to be a corporate employee, stay close to your old contacts

As chief marketing officer at Starwood Hotels, I built strong ties with my fellow executives. When I founded Ferrazzi Greenlight about five years later, not only did Starwood become a client, but one of my former colleagues there helped me forge a relationship with another hotel company, which also became a client.