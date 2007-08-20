Assault on Advertising

Al Gore may be a visionary on global warming. He may have brilliantly parlayed his epic electoral loss into $100 million in personal net worth. Who knows — he may even be elected president someday.

But in his latest book, The Assault on Reason, Al Gore demonstrates a profound lack of understanding about the present state of television advertising in general and its true status relative to America’s democratic process in particular.

Nobody questions the dominant role of thirty-second television commercials in political campaigns. About $2 billion will be spent on television ads during the 2008 election cycle. As Mr. Gore himself notes, something like 80 to 90 percent of the money raised by candidates is used to buy TV time.

What he fails to recognize is what a colossal waste of money that is. Instead, he stretches back to his 1984 Senate campaign for anecdotal evidence of the “power” of television advertising:

“After a long and detailed review of all the polling information and careful testing of potential TV commercials, the anticipated response from my opponent’s campaign and the planned response to the response, my campaign advisers made a recommendation and prediction that surprised me with its specificity: ‘If you run this ad at this many ‘points’ (a measure of the advertising buy), and if (your opponent) responds as we anticipate and then we purchase this many points to air our response to his response, the net result after three weeks will be an increase of 8.5 percent in your lead in the polls.”

So that’s what the Gore campaign did, and guess what? After three weeks, his lead increased by exactly 8.5 percent. Just like his advisers said it would.

With all respect, Mr. Gore, 1984 was a really, really long time ago. Why, back in those days, Mt. Kilimanjaro still had snow. Long gone is the time when you could predict that kind of result with that kind of precision.