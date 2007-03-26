The Airport of the Future

That long-gone time may come again as big airlines jettison their archaic passenger management systems for new-generation technology that recognizes you and your personal in-flight preferences automatically.

Qantas, Lufthansa, British Airways, Finnair, Star Alliance, and others are ripping out their old technology for advanced systems like the Amadeus Altéa, which, through a mixture of simplification and automation, will alter the way you deal with your airline in the airport as thoroughly as the new Boeing 787 and Airbus A380 will alter your experience in the air.

Nobody’s reporting on this because the future hasn’t arrived just yet. But as soon as 2008, fliers will begin to see changes. Significant changes.

When several airlines in the same alliance fully “migrate” to the same passenger management system, the difference in customer service will be that much more noticeable. Now, while it’s up to each airline to decide how they’ll configure a new-gen system to satisfy personal preferences, here is just one example of how Altéa could change your experience.

Let’s say Mr. and Mrs. John Smith three months ago went online to book economy seats on flights from Lisbon to Bejing via London’s Heathrow. When Mr. Smith entered his frequent flyer number, the booking system automatically retrieved his personal preferences and added them to his booking. This is possible because the airline using the new passenger management system has only one passenger record to check. No longer will airlines maintain separate “silos” of data on each customer — data that in the past wasn’t always synchronized with every other info silo.

Systems like Amadeus Altéa deliver real-time information across the entire passenger management system. The fancy name for this is “end-to-end integration.” What it means in plain English is that no matter where in the airport Mr. and Mrs. Smith stop to ask an airline representative for information, those airline reps all will be looking at the same passenger record, always up to date, always accessible at every “touch point.”