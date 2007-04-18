Who Knows Who You Know: Leverage and Focus

Playing on the teeter-totter in kindergarten, we probably learned what “leverage” is. But what does the term mean in business?

Simply put, “leverage” is the ability to accomplish more by use of a tool than you could through your own direct effort. The most obvious use is in investing, when (for example) you borrow money to buy more shares than you could otherwise obtain.

When it comes to sales, finding a job, or whatever other business goal you are trying to achieve, your success is driven in large part by your ability to leverage the community you build around you. By positioning yourself appropriately, you can call upon not only your own knowledge, skills, and contacts, but also those of the people you know, with relatively little effort. Online networking tools in particular, can dramatically increase your leverage: more results with less effort.

Let’s look at a few specific ways you can apply the concept of leverage, particularly online:

Crossing the Action Threshold

Many people will respond if you ask them for a favor. But it’s far better if they proactively market you and seek out clients for you. It takes a certain degree of trust and relationship strength for them to act proactively — that’s when you have leverage. If your relationships aren’t above that “action threshold”, they’re not really serving you at full capacity. To achieve this goal, you first and most obviously need a high credibility level in what you’re selling. Assuming you have that, you can also motivate that proactive behavior in others by being proactive yourself in your service to them. A finder’s fee is another way to motivate more people to look out for your interests.

The Power of Many

Any time you interact in a public venue rather than one-on-one, that’s leverage. For example, public speaking is a powerful way to reach more potential customers of what you’re selling. The same conversation exposes you to, and connects you with, a large number of other people, all for the same amount of effort — plus you get the added benefit of the other people in the community sharing their experiences. When our readers write to us about issues we discuss at http://TheVirtualHandshake.com, rather than replying vie e-mail, we typically reply with a blog post… which thousands of people will read. When people send you a private message in a social networking site, you can suggest taking it to a public channel (where appropriate.) That’s leverage.