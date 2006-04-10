The Strategy of Executive Education

Successful companies develop strong leaders and make talent their top priority in order to achieve their goals. So then, you might ask, how do best practice organizations develop their executive talent?

Not long ago, the leading-edge practice for developing leaders was to identify the high flyers and then send them off to a major university for a mini-MBA program. The field has come a long way since those days.

I’ve found that the best practice organizations in the field of in-house corporate executive education have a focus for their programs that is linked directly to the company’s strategy. Read on. There’s more!

In this month’s column, I’ll describe three critical aspects of the overall direction and focus of corporate executive education programs: strategy-based executive education, top-management involvement, and a continuous learning strategy and system.

Strategy-based Executive Education

The corporate mini-MBA program is passé. Best practice companies seldom provide generic general management curriculums for their executives anymore. Instead, they link their efforts to the specific marketplace challenges facing the organization and their strategic objectives. Companies often use executive education to create, shape, and communicate clear and compelling values, strategies and vision; to build unity and alignment; to develop the capabilities needed to achieve the vision; to live the values; and to successfully execute the strategies.

For instance, the Leadership Institute at Weyerhaeuser is used to build alignment around their business model and develop the critical capabilities to grow the business. It is also used to create a cadre of leadership talent that is a source of competitive advantage.

With this emphasis on strategic issues, leading companies view executive education as a way to set and achieve their strategic agenda, as well as to gain competitive advantage… so much so in fact that a few regard their executive education strategies and programs as proprietary information!