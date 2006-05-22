The Role of Inspiration in Cultivating High Performance

Why would a person give up a career that he loves, that he has defied all odds to earn, and in the process give up millions of dollars in income and forgo the glory of being an NFL star? Why would he willingly give all this up in exchange for a life of adverse living conditions, with extended periods away from family and friends — all the while putting himself at risk of serious bodily injury, including the very real prospect of death?

In Pat Tillman’s own words right after September 11, 2001: “At times like this you stop and think about just how good we have it, what kind of system we live in, and the freedoms we are allowed. A lot of my family has gone and fought in wars and I really haven’t done a damn thing.” In the words of Dave McGinnis, former Arizona Cardinals head-coach, “Pat knew his purpose in life. He proudly walked away from a career in football to a greater calling.”

Pat Tillman was an exceptional person with deeply held values, who was inspired by a once-in-a-lifetime event. Can you imagine the impact on your company if you could harness the power of this kind of motivation and commitment from your employees? Admittedly, a business cannot, and should not, expect that level of commitment. However, wouldn’t you love to have even a fraction of that commitment from the majority of your employees?

Every year we see something repeated over and over again — like a sports team that is a labeled underdog, yet defies all odds to win the big game. Why does this happen? In post-game discussions, the team is generally credited as being more highly motivated –“they wanted it more” is the phrase we so often hear. The reason they triumphed is often explained as follows: they trained harder, they pulled together as a team, they were focused on a common goal (as opposed to individual goals) and they played an inspired game.

So can we all accept that it is possible to inspire people to deliver the maximum of their talent, work together as a team, dedicate themselves to team goals rather than personal goals — and in so doing achieve results well beyond their peers? While we see it with some frequency in sports, is it possible to achieve that level of commitment, that kind of motivation in a company? Can people be motivated to give more if they are truly inspired? The answer is emphatically YES.

The military offers us the first clue into creating inspired “team members.” How many times have we heard men and women of the military express the notion that they are “fighting for their country?” Is it just coincidence that they all say the same thing? I seriously doubt it. The military goes to great lengths to make sure that their “team members” know exactly what they are fighting for — it is their country.

But they don’t stop there; they make it even more personal. They reinforce one’s commitment at the most basic levels, from the branch of the military you’re in (e.g., the Marine Corps), to your squad, to the soldier next to you on the battlefield. It is not about you as an individual; it’s about your team and what you are all fighting for. And this clarity of purpose does not happen by chance — it is communicated strongly, emphatically and continuously in many different ways.