Walking the Talk…Virtually

One of the essential strategies of new media marketing is to position yourself as an expert on your topic. You can do this via a variety of methods: publishing articles, blogging, creating and posting video tutorials, podcasts or talk radio, webinars and so on. But one of the easiest and still most effective is by participating in a group — a discussion list, forum or a sub-group within a social networking site.

For example, you are a lawyer advising executives on compensation issues. You can participate in your class listserv or in some of the many online communities for executives in different industries. Whenever a compensation issue is discussed, that’s an opportunity for you to share some of your hard-won insights.

Contrary to popular opinion, effective marketing in forums and discussion lists is not about volume, it’s about presence and positioning.

If you want to be perceived as an expert, act like a true expert

Seems like a simple enough concept, right? If you want to be thought of as an expert in your field, besides just knowing your stuff, if you could figure out how experts — not wanna-be experts, but true “A-list” experts that people respect, quote, hire and buy from — act, then acting like them, rather than acting like a wanna-be, should boost your credibility even more.

You know the wanna-be experts… you’ve seen them. They always have an opinion about everything posted in the group. They’ll ramble on for paragraph after paragraph, making their case ad nauseam. And it seems that whenever there’s a flame war, they’re right in the middle of it, even if it doesn’t look like they started it.