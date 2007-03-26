Business Trips Don’t Have to be All Business

Sometimes airports bring to mind a horde of mice on a treadmill. Everyone’s running in circles, and late getting there. The food isn’t very good, and is served in such small portions. Ever felt slightly trapped? So have I.

It got me thinking about how to build myself a better trip than trap.

For me, the way off the treadmill has been to make business trips less of a rat race. Mixing business with pleasure is supposed to be a no-no, but I’m sure the person who thought up that rule hadn’t dealt much with airlines.

In fact, if you travel as much as I do, you get philosophical. As they say in business, my philosophy “aligns” with what John Lennon said about the time-stressed: “Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.”

The road warrior who is less warrior and more philosopher-king knows pleasurable business is not only possible, it is positively the only way to travel. I believe you can easily make a point of seeing one new thing in each new city on every business trip you take. It merely requires determination and planning, qualities every road warrior has in abundance.

Being away on business shouldn’t mean doing away with enjoyment. It should mean doing things differently. By that I mean doing and seeing the stuff that wouldn’t be on the agenda of a family trip. So, maybe your kids are too young to take in the ballet or opera or the latest pop art exhibition. But why should you put off until the kids grow up chances to see and do those things? Being on your own hook gives you the opportunity to indulge.

Are you a list-maker? One of my many lists is of spots I want to see, or things I want to do, before that last trip. I get great satisfaction from checking off a place I’ve previously only dreamed of experiencing. While some are off the beaten path, many checkmarks may be found in cities I frequent on business.