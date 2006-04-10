Winning the War for Talent

Now, more than ever, companies depend on talent, and talent is scarce. It has become a war, a war to attract talent, a war to retain talent. What’s at stake for companies losing this war? Nothing less than market share, profits, customer loyalty, and long-term viability.

The slowing pace of economic growth in no way negates the forecasted long-term shortage of talent. Companies downsizing may be doing so at a high cost. Not only losing the executive leadership and high-potential input needed to steer organizations through what is turning out to be the slowest economy since 2002, but also setting themselves up for a future beyond the current slowdown in which the cost of finding and hiring the quality of talent needed to grow will be enormous.

Yes, the current economic slowdown is likely to take its toll, but organizations and their leaders are challenged to think beyond the slowdown. As traditional sources of competitive advantage are disappearing, and it becomes more and more apparent that talent is the key to success, recruiters are challenged to find more creative techniques to attract and retain employees.

What are they up against? A very low unemployment rate, tempting offers by start-up companies, and demanding and less appreciative employees. In addition, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to use incentives such as stock options, and as employee loyalty wanes, high-potentials are leaving companies in record numbers to start their own businesses.

In my last column, I left you with a final thought to contemplate — when deciding to remain in an organization, high-potentials place an increasing premium on the amount and quality of development they receive.

The Challenge

The challenge many organizations face in retaining high-potentials is that their attraction and retention strategies are seriously flawed. These strategies don’t focus on the leader as the crucial factor in attracting and retaining talent. Why not? It’s pretty obvious that people are attracted to, and stay at, great companies where there is great work and they have a great boss. These are issues of leadership!

A Two-Fold Solution to Winning the War for Talent

The war for talent can be won by attacking the issue on two fronts: revamping organizational attraction and retention strategies, and hiring and developing leaders with certain capabilities and characteristics.