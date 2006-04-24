Two Heads are Better Than

I admit it: I’m not the best “manager.” Want an operations head who can supervise office-supply requisitions while keeping the account books balanced? Get someone else. I’m strong at marketing, sales, and “the vision thing,” but not management.

How have I thrived in the corporate world? I’ve had (among other things) some amazing partners, lieutenants, and teammates.

Marcus Buckingham — an executive at the Gallup Organization who wrote the business books First, Break All the Rules and Now, Discover Your Strengths — lays down a general principle that’s a good tool for picking a partner: “Capitalize on your strengths, whatever they may be, and manage around your weaknesses.” I’ve always recognized my weaknesses, and I’ve managed around them by grabbing people who have the strengths that I need.

For instance, I work with solid operations officers to run my offices while I’m out bringing in business: Susan Torzellini at Deloitte Consulting, Peter Rogovin at Starwood Hotels, James Clarke at YaYa Media, and Jim Hannon at Ferrazzi Greenlight.

Not everyone can hire a COO. But you can find a collaborative partner, and you should.

I’m an ultra-aggressive guy bustling like a blast furnace to spark relationships and fire up leaders. But some people aren’t ready to do everything that I recommend. Fortunately, my partner at Ferrazzi Greenlight — Dr. Mark Goulston, author of

Get Out of Your Own Way at Work — is all about helping them get ready by removing the mental habits that block them from succeeding. While I build and polish the techniques of relationship building, Mark explores the vast continent of the soul and hunts for fresh insights into character and personality that help enable my outreach.