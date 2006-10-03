Do You Talk to Think or Think to Talk?

Halfway through a planning meeting I offhandedly commented that some people talk to think, while others think to talk. The group stopped its discussion and asked me to say more.

Just as some people move faster or slower, some react quicker while others speak up more slowly. If you talk to think, as you go along you talk about what you’re doing and learning. If you think to talk, you usually keep your thoughts under wraps until you have something specific to say, until you understand how to proceed, or possibly until the learning part of what you’re doing ends.

I asked everyone to reflect on their own style of engaging with people: “Do you talk to think or do you think to talk?” The CFO, an even-tempered accountant, was still thinking through his answer while his gregarious boss blurted out, “I talk.” His candid answer changed the nature of our meeting.

It had never dawned on most of the leaders in the room that their boss was frequently thinking out loud, saying things merely to generate ideas or learn from the dialogue. The realization that this might be the case prompted people to be more likely to ask the CEO questions in response to future suggestions or comments, and to learn more about how thoroughly their boss had considered his statement. In the long-term, this minor realization was instrumental in the improvement of all of their relationships and ultimately in how they ran their company.

Unfortunately, most learning opportunities — including formal meetings, classes, and informal lunch conversations — do very little for either group. Talk-to-thinkers often don’t have enough time to speak. Think-to-talkers rarely have enough time to reflect.

Are You a Talk-to-Think Learner?

If you’re a talk-to-think learner, I suspect you talk continuously while learning. You probably sound out ideas and say what’s on your mind. Because you rely on other people’s responses, you may prefer to work in a group or on a team. Even when you’re alone, you might catch yourself talking to yourself.

From childhood, you may recall school days when you responded to your teacher’s request by raising your hand quickly or blurting out answers. Even now, you probably grow impatient when you work with a person who takes their time before responding, and hear yourself interrupting or filling in gaps when someone speaks slowly.