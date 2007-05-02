Lessons in Transparency: Part I

“Mark will collect what you wrote down, then he and I will review and discuss it and get back to you,” the CEO told his assembled executives.

“No. I will collect them and read them right here, right now,” I interjected flexing the authority I had been given by the CEO to facilitate this meeting meant to increase transparency in the senior team of his company. I had just asked the other assembled occupants of the C-suite, and a handful of other senior executives, to write down what the CEO does or fails to do that causes them to lose their respect, confidence and trust in him.

“Huh?” the CEO flashed a look at me.

“Do you or don’t you want transparency?” I replied. “It’s all anonymous and I will delete anything that might identify the contributor. It’s important that all of your team see that they are not alone in their assessment of you; it’s also important that you see yourself through the eyes of your most trusted senior team members, especially if they are having trouble trusting you. Don’t worry, you can handle it,” I continued.

I sincerely meant it because this CEO, like many others in early-stage companies, never intended to hurt or frustrate or intimidate anyone, although that was how many of his people felt. He was just keenly aware of the window of opportunity that his three year old company had and didn’t want to miss out on seizing it.

The ballots came in and they weren’t pretty. “Too flighty,” “Has trouble setting priorities,” “Will compliment you one moment and beat you up the next,” “Treats ‘important’ people much better than his peers or subordinates,” “Doesn’t live the brand,” “Doesn’t walk his talk,” “Needs to prioritize,” “Needs to stop changing his mind at the 11th hour and disrupt projects.”