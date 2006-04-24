Networking Never Takes a Holiday

Actually, summer doesn’t have to be a relationship wasteland. Let’s say that you call a powerful corporate chieftain, and she says, “I don’t have much time to talk. I’m going on vacation Friday, and I’ve got a billion things to do before I leave. If you want an appointment, call me after I get back.”

The boss doesn’t know it, but she’s given you a gift: she’s told you her schedule. Ask where she’s going. If you’re familiar with the place, offer her a tip or two about getting the most from it. If you’re not familiar with it, ask her about it; people love to talk about their favorite vacation spots. Listen closely if she mentions surfing, hiking or other activities. You may find that the two of you enjoy the same sports or hobbies.

Before she leaves town, you could even send her a gift to make her vacation more enjoyable and to help her remember you fondly. If you know where she’s going, give her a guidebook. If not, try a bestselling a “beach book” like Dean Koontz’s The Husband, Mary Higgins Clark’s Two Little Girls in Blue, James Patterson’s The Fifth Horseman, or the new Harry Potter. Or a familiar old friend like To Kill a Mockingbird, The Catcher in the Rye, or On the Road. Or a business book with a streak of fun, like Freakonomics. Whatever you give, remember to jot a personal note on the title page.

In addition, you can send a basket of fruit to her hotel – if you know her well. If you don’t, getting something into her room can make you look like a stalker.

What about your own vacation time? The long weekends around July 4 and Labor Day virtually demand picnics, barbecues and other venues for getting to know people. My home town of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, has a Fourth of July celebration that runs for days. The festivities include the Miss Fourth of July Pageant, a five-mile run, baking contests, arts and crafts displays, musical performances, a parade, and a fireworks show. It’s one of the year’s biggest events, and people from the whole county turn out for it. You probably have similar events in your area. Volunteer to help make them happen. You’ll get to know business and political leaders, and you’ll probably have a lot of fun.

If you can host a picnic or barbecue at your home, so much the better. Letting people into your private space is a terrific way to say, “I’m open and comfortable with you, and I hope you feel the same way about me.” Or if you know a great spot for witnessing a fireworks display, host an event there.