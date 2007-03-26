The Changing Face of Air Travel

Given that my colleague Robert T. Buckman is Amadeus’s in-house airline futurist and given that Robert blogs weekly on that topic, I predict he will think I’m stealing his thunder with a column that foresees the future of air travel.

But hey, competition is good. Moreover, competition is at the root of how things will change, as Robert would say, in the air up there. What’s driving that competition is the road warrior’s thirst for choice, choice, choice.

Air travel is undergoing a metamorphosis. The main reason is that air travelers themselves are changing and road warriors top the list of change agents. We are becoming more tribal in our travel patterns, as evidenced in the findings of a recent study from Amadeus.

Entitled “Future Traveller Tribes 2020,” the study says four key “tribes” will have influence on what air travel looks like in a decade-plus.

With that study as a point of departure and with choice as our unifying factor, here are five key ways I see business travel changing between now and the year 2020: