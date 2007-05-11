The Future is a Mixed Bag

Is life getting better or worse? Reading between the lines in my local bookstore, there certainly seems to be a new sense of doom and gloom in the air. Bitterness is the new black as they say.

But is it really so? Reading magazines like Fast Company and Wired makes me feel like anything is possible — or rather that nothing can’t happen. So here are four things to cheer us all up and four corresponding things we should be worried about.

Technology

The Good: If you can dream about it, you will increasingly be able to do it in the future. Think of self-driving cars, space hotels, 500GB memory sticks, child-care robots, sleep surrogates, memory pills, artificial eyes, self-building buildings and full immersion virtual reality suits. What’s more, apart from being widely available, many of these innovations will be super-cheap.

The Bad: Technologically speaking, privacy is dead. In the future, governments and corporations will know who you are, where you are and what you are doing all the time. They may even know what you are thinking. Getting lost or not knowing where you are going (sometimes a good thing) will be almost impossible, as will anonymity — due to digital payments and various embedded tracking technologies. Faster technology will also force life to accelerate in a manner that will have knock on effects in terms of attention spans, relationships, understanding and accidents.

Connectedness

The Good: Thanks to the Internet, everything (not just people) will be connected to everything else in the future. Thanks to precise locational information, we’ll know exactly where everyone and everything is all of the time. Low cost travel will also mean that we’ll be able to go anywhere in person. This should facilitate cross cultural understanding and in turn create a new ethically based, transparent culture where secrets are harder to keep. Benefits could include customer empowerment and better corporate governance.

The Bad: Because it will be so easy to instantly find out what everyone thinks in the future, a collectivist online majority mind could trample on the thoughts and needs of the minority. Anonymous Internet aggregation could ensure that might is always right and there is a danger that big may always be equated with best. This is particularly dangerous because it’s difficult to bring an anonymous idea or source to account. Connectedness plus speed will also mean that localised biases and faults will spread more easily and a type of groupthink will develop at the expense of rigorous individual thought and eccentricity.

Globalisation

The Good: Distances and boundaries will both be dead. In the future you will be able to have whatever you want whenever you want it. You already can in many places. This means a global melting pot of cultures, experiences and ideas. You will be able to live or work in whatever country you want, or sell your own wares from your own home-based mini multinational, thanks to the Internet’s ability to find and connect like minded individuals and groups. Shopping will be globalized too, with easy access to whatever you want anywhere on the planet thanks to digital delivery and low-cost transportation. A free agent and small business owner’s dream come true.